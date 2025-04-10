iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.95. The company had a trading volume of 317,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.40. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

