iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $178.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

