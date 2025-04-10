iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 824,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the previous session’s volume of 163,246 shares.The stock last traded at $298.45 and had previously closed at $308.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

