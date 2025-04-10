ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $913.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.4 million.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $125.01 on Thursday. ITT has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

