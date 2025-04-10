J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Shares Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.