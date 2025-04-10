Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after acquiring an additional 449,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

NYSE:J traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $156.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

