Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 145,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,139,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Stock Down 12.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £809,583.74, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.

The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.

