James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 839,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 312,256 shares.The stock last traded at $20.77 and had previously closed at $20.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

