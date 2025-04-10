Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

