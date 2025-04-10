JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Lowered by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

