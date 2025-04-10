JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $5.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 19.2 %

JBLU stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after buying an additional 121,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after buying an additional 678,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

