JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,327.28.

Booking stock traded down $201.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,414.99. 157,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,602. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,721.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,760.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 268.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

