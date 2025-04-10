JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 442,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,372.26. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $123,154.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,889. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

