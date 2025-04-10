Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $13,600.71 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $13,600.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,064.21. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $10,906.45.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.
Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
