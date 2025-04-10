Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $13,600.71 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $13,600.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,064.21. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $10,906.45.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

