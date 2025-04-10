John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Director Thomas Rowe Wright Buys 715 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Rowe Wright bought 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $11,003.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003.85. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

HPF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

