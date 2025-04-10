Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. 8,722,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $359.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after acquiring an additional 329,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $242,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

