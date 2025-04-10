JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FIHL opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,435,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.