JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $366,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $234.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.75. The company has a market capitalization of $655.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.