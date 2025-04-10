JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $301,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $234.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average of $241.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

