JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Dean Buckley Purchases 50,000 Shares

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Buckley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($57,500.64).

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock opened at GBX 95.10 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a one year low of GBX 89.90 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 115.08 ($1.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.71.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 0.75 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Emerging Markets had a net margin of 82.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets

– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

