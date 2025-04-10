JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $91,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,498.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,202,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

