JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 542,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 390,696 shares.The stock last traded at $45.51 and had previously closed at $45.40.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

