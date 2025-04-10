JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 3,158,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,058,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

