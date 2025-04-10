JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 3,158,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,058,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

