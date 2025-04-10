Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

