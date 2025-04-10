Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kadant were worth $44,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 120.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $329.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.36. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.51 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

