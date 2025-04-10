Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) VP Acquires $24,886.50 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.10. This trade represents a 38.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,002,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

