Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) VP Acquires $24,886.50 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.10. This trade represents a 38.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
KYN opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
