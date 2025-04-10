Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.