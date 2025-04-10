Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Primerica

Primerica Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $12.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.89. 174,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,706. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average is $282.13. Primerica has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Primerica by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.