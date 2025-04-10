Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target to $126.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,419. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.59.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $122,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 672,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,134,000 after buying an additional 317,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

