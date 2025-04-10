Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8,818.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.