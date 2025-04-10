Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $51.80 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 278.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,719 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

