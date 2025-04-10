Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after buying an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

