Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 8,297 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

