Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 163,597 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

