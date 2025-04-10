Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 103,570 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Ducommun stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

