Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,997 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial comprises about 0.9% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $40,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $86.51 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.57.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

