Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $202,803,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

