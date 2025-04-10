Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Verona Pharma worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

