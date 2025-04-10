Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Verona Pharma worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Verona Pharma
In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of VRNA stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.16.
Verona Pharma Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
