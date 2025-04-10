Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,355 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Mercury Systems worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,258,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 156,480.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $104,873.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

