Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,017.85. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,895 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

