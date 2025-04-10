Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,420 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARIS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,158 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions
In other news, CFO Stephan E. Tompsett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,270. This represents a 12.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 9.8 %
NYSE:ARIS opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
