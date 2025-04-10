Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,721 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 179,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after acquiring an additional 263,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,279.25. The trade was a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $290,765.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,281.40. This trade represents a 33.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,137 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.18 million. Analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

