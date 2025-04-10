Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,335,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,215,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,317,000 after buying an additional 2,308,613 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,663,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,972,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,038,000 after purchasing an additional 794,651 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

KRG opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

