Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,435 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Range Resources worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

