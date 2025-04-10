Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,936 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 6.6 %

TTEK opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

