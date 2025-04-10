Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,262 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $29,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 6.5 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.