Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boot Barn by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $103.40 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.62.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

