Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the quarter. Banc of California comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.