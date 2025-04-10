Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Knife River comprises about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Knife River worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,600,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 400,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knife River by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knife River by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.