Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.54.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

